Johnson finished Friday's 126-98 loss to the Spurs with 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Johnson finished Friday's loss as the team's leader in rebounds and assists, though he committed a season-high seven turnovers in the process. Even so, the fifth-year forward is in the midst of a career year, and over seven games since Dec. 1 he has averaged 24.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.3 steals over 36.2 minutes per game.