Johnson had 19 points (6-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Celtics.

Johnson has been in a bit of a shooting funk over the past two games, going 11-for-35 from the floor and 4-for-12 from beyond the arc, but he's still been getting it done with the counting stats. Johnson will draw another tough matchup against the Rockets on Thursday, so it could be difficult for him to bust out of his shooting slump in that one.