Johnson racked up 29 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes during Monday's 99-98 defeat in Detroit.

This was the 20th career game for Johnson with 20-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and five-plus assists, which are the most such games by a player 23-years-or-younger in Hawks' franchise history. Johnson is hitting career-highs in points (23.2) and assists (7.3) this season, and he's showing no signs of slowing down.