Johnson is questionable to play in Thursday's game versus the 76ers due to right hamstring tightness, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Johnson has yet to miss a game so far this season but is questionable Thursday. The second-year forward is averaging 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.6 steals in 14.9 minutes across 11 games this season. If Johnsons is unable to play against Philadelphia, his next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the 76ers.