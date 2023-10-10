Johnson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.
Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Saddiq Bey and Clint Capela round out the starting five. De'Andre Hunter is the notable absence in the first unit, and no injury has been reported thus far. Johnson is certainly a player to watch in Tuesday's preseason action.
More News
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Encouraging performance Friday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Intriguing performance Friday•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Thrives in bench role again•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Fuels blowout victory•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Decent showing off bench•
-
Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Makes return from hamstring injury•