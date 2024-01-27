Johnson closed with 25 points (10-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 148-143 loss to Dallas.

All five Atlanta starters scored in double digits, including 30 from Trae Young, and four different Hawks topped 20, but it was all for naught versus Luka Doncic's 73-point masterclass. Johnson has delivered 20 or more points five times in 13 January contests, continuing a breakout campaign that has seen the third-year forward average 16.6 points, 8.0 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.3 threes and 0.8 blocks on the month while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor.