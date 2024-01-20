Johnson ended Friday's 109-108 win over Miami with 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes.

Johnson has done a good job since returning from a wrist injury that made him almost an entire month between Nov. 26 and Dec. 23, and he is firmly entrenched as the Hawks' starting power forward while delivering consistent numbers every time he steps on the hardwood. He has scored in double digits in all but one of his 12 contests since returning from the injury, putting up 15.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in that span.