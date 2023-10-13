Johnson posted 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 17 minutes in Thursday's 103-102 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Johnson missed just one shot from the field and managed to contribute defensively as well, so he delivered a strong stat line across the board. Johnson is expected to open the season as the backup power forward behind Saddiq Bey, but he should see decent minutes off the bench on a regular basis. To note, he averaged 14.9 minutes per game in 2022-23, a figure he should surpass easily this season.