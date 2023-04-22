Johnson closed with 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal in 13 minutes during Friday's 130-122 victory over the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Johnson played just 13 minutes but was able to put together an encouraging performance. Despite his role shifting from one game to the next, Johnson has flashed enough to try and convince the coaching staff that he is ready to step into a larger role moving forward. Peeking into next season, he is definitely a name to watch should he shift up in the rotation.