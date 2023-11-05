Johnson ended Saturday's 123-105 win over New Orleans with 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes.

Johnson returned to the starting lineup in place of Saddiq Bey, and even though it seems both players are competing for the starting power forward role, Johnson clearly jumped ahead of his teammate with his strong output. He's enjoying a solid start to the campaign, tying his season-best scoring mark here and notching double-digit points in all but one of his five appearances. He's also averaging 15.7 points per game when playing as a starter.