Johnson went to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury Monday against the Lakers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Johnson appeared to roll the same ankle that forced him to miss three games earlier in the month, and he immediately headed to the locker room to get checked out. Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network notes that Johnson was able to return to the bench area a short time after, though he didn't re-enter the contest with his team down big and only a few minutes remaining.