Johnson implied after exiting in the fourth quarter of Monday's 136-105 loss to the Lakers with a right ankle injury that he's feeling OK, though his status for Thursday's game in Phoenix is cloudy, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Johnson, who was playing in his third game following a recent three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, rolled the same ankle with 6:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. He was able to walk off the court under his own power upon checking out of the game and later rejoined the Hawks on the bench after a brief trip to the locker room, though he didn't re-enter the contest with Atlanta facing a huge deficit. Johnson -- who finished Monday's game with 25 points (9-20 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 32 minutes -- seemingly avoided a major setback with the ankle, but his availability for the Hawks' next game is still in question for now.