Johnson accumulated 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Hornets.

Johnson was efficient around the basket en route to a career-high scoring night. Forming a well-balanced offensive trio with Saddiq Bey and De'Andre Hunter, Johnson's sizable roll off the bat bodes well for his breakout upside.