Johnson finished Sunday's 124-111 win over the Warriors with 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes.

Johnson once again did a little bit of everything during Sunday's win, finishing second on the Hawks in points, rebounds and assists. He recorded his 26th double double of the season, which is tied with Karl-Anthony Towns for second most in the Association behind Nikola Jokic's (knee) 28. Through the first six games of January, Johnson has averaged 22.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.8 threes over 35.8 minutes per game.