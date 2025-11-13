Johnson notched 24 points (9-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 victory over the Kings.

Johnson led from the front, powering the Hawks to an impressive victory over the hapless Kings. After a slow start to the season, Atlanta has now won four of its past five games, with Johnson doing a lot of the heavy lifting, especially on the offensive end. With Trae Young (knee) sidelined, it has been all hands on deck, a welcome sight for fantasy managers with shares in Johnson.