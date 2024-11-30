Johnson posted 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Cavaliers.

Johnson was one rebound and three assists shy of registering his third triple-double of his career, and he finished Friday's game as the Hawks' third-leading scorer behind De'Andre Hunter (23) and Trae Young (21). Johnson has scored at least 20 points in four straight games, and since and including Nov. 1 he has averaged 21.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks over 36.0 minutes per game.