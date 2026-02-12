Johnson totaled 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to the Hornets.

Johnson looked fresh in his return from a one-game absence, recording his 35th double-double of the season, which put him just one behind Karl-Anthony Towns for the most double-doubles in the league this year. This was also the third time this season that Johnson ripped away at least four steals in a game.