Johnson recorded 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes in Thursday's 114-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Johnson delivered another well-rounded performance, contributing as both a rebounder and facilitator despite failing to reach the 20-point mark for the third time in six appearances this season. His seven assists highlighted his importance to Atlanta's offensive scheme, but he also lost the ball four times, his third straight game with at least three turnovers. Johnson's substantial playing time and versatility across points, rebounds, and assists give him a strong fantasy foundation, but his early-season numbers are slightly down in most categories compared to his career-best season in 2025-26.