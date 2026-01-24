Johnson tallied 23 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 18 rebounds and nine assists across 39 minutes in Friday's 110-103 win over the Suns.

Johnson filled up the box score Friday, topping 20 points while also leading the game in rebounds and assists. The performance marked his third straight double-double and fourth in his past five outings. The 24-year-old's growth as a playmaker has been especially notable, as after averaging 5.0 assists across 36 regular-season games last season, Johnson has recorded at least five assists in 40 of 43 appearances this year.