Johnson racked up 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 124-97 win over Utah.

The third-year forward delivered his 17th double-double of the season and led the Hawks in scoring on a night when the team scored the first 12 points and never looked back. Johnson has a double-double in four straight contests and has scored in double digits in eight straight, averaging 17.3 points, 10.9 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.0 steals and 1.0 threes over the latter stretch while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor.