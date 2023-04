Johnson supplied a career-high 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 victory over the Bulls.

Johnson's performance joined five other Hawks with double-digit scoring, as Atlanta outperformed a typically stout Chicago defense despite Trae Young (illness) being out. Johnson could be on track for a slight uptick in playing time moving forward.