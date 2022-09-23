Hawks general manager Landry Fields said Friday that Johnson (knee) is "full go" for training camp, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Johnson underwent a non-surgical procedure on his left knee to address tendinitis in June, and as expected, he'll be good to go heading into the regular season. As a rookie, the 2021 first-round pick didn't get consistent playing time, appearing in only 22 games while averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.5 minutes per contest. However, head coach Nate McMillan suggested that Johnson could be a bigger part of Atlanta's rotation during the 2022-23 campaign. "Jalen will get minutes this year," McMillan said at a press conference Friday.