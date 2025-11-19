Johnson supplied 25 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, three steals and one block across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Pistons.

Johnson didn't deliver his most efficient outing, though he still finished as Atlanta's leading scorer, matching the game-high mark in points. The 23-year-old forward has been Atlanta's top offensive option with Trae Young (knee) sidelined, posting at least 24 points in four consecutive contests. Johnson also led the Hawks in assists Tuesday, and he has dished out at least seven dimes in five straight games.