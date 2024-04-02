Johnson (ankle) tallied 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 25 minutes Monday in the Hawks' 113-101 win over the Bulls.

The Hawks clearly put a playing-time restriction in place of Johnson in his return from a six-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, as he came off the bench and finished nearly nine minutes below his season-long average (33.8). It's unclear if he'll supplant De'Andre Hunter in the starting five as he becomes further removed from the ankle injury, but expect Johnson to at least see his minutes steadily increase in the games to come. Johnson is worth a pickup in leagues where he might have been dropped after he suffered the ankle sprain.