Johnson is starting Monday's game against Memphis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson started four straight contests for the Hawks to start December before moving back to the bench for Sunday's matchup, but he'll get another shot with the starters due to the absence of Clint Capela (Achilles), John Collins (ankle) and Trae Young (back). Johnson is averaging 6.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists over his last four starts.