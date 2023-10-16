Johnson will start Monday's preseason game against the Pacers, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Johnson will make his third start of the preseason. The third-year forward is slated to have increased responsibilities after the departure of John Collins, but Johnson will likely have to settle for a reserve role to start the 2023-24 campaign.
