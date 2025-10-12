Johnson notched 20 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Saturday's 122-116 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Six Atlanta players, including four starters, scored in double digits in this win, but Johnson led the way with an impressive performance. The star forward is expected to play a huge role for the Hawks on offense, and this performance signals that he's trending in the right direction toward being ready for the start of the regular season on Oct. 22 against the Raptors.