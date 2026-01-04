Johnson notched 30 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists across 37 minutes in Saturday's 134-117 loss to the Raptors.

Johnson saw his streak of games with a double-double or a triple-double snap at 12, but he still posted an impressive stat line while reaching the 30-point mark for the second time in his last three games. Johnson has scored at least 30 points seven times this season, and he should remain as the Hawks' go-to option on offense, even ahead of Trae Young.