Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Goes for 30 points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson notched 30 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds and nine assists across 37 minutes in Saturday's 134-117 loss to the Raptors.
Johnson saw his streak of games with a double-double or a triple-double snap at 12, but he still posted an impressive stat line while reaching the 30-point mark for the second time in his last three games. Johnson has scored at least 30 points seven times this season, and he should remain as the Hawks' go-to option on offense, even ahead of Trae Young.
