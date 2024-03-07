Johnson went back to the locker room after sustaining what appeared to be an ankle injury during Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, John Hollinger of The Athletic reports.
Johnson was grabbing at his right ankle before exiting the contest and appeared to be in significant pain. While he's out, De'Andre Hunter, Garrison Mathews and Vit Krejci are candidates to see more run. Johnson should be considered questionable to return.
