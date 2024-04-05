Johnson logged six points (3-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 16 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 109-95 loss to the Mavericks.

Johnson couldn't get it going in the scoring column Thursday, but his 16 rebounds tied a season high he set Jan. 10 against the 76ers. He briefly left in the second half after his knee collided with Daniel Gafford, but Johnson was able to return in the fourth quarter. Since the All-Star break, Johnson is averaging 17.2 points on 47.1 percent shooting, 9.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 33.6 minutes per game.