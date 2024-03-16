Johnson produced 26 points (8-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes during Friday's 124-122 loss to the Jazz.

Returning from a three-game absence due to an ankle sprain, Johnson tied his season high in made three-pointers and looked fully healthy. The third-year forward had been averaging 16.5 points, 9.8 boards, 4.1 assists, 1.1 threes and 1.1 blocks in the 14 games prior to getting hurt against the Cavs on Mar. 6, and he could be gearing up for a big finish to his breakout campaign.