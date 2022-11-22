Johnson racked up eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 14 minutes during Monday's 114-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

Johnson knocked down two shots from beyond the arc for the first time this season, and he turned in a nice shooting night with limited chances. The Duke product has finished in double figures only once through 17 contests this season, and his lack of regular minutes makes him a tough player to roster in most league formats.