Johnson totaled 21 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and one block over 43 minutes during Saturday's 141-134 overtime win over the Warriors.

Johnson contributed across the board while recording zero turnovers. His efficiency was mediocre in the context of facing an undersized Golden State squad, but he continues showcasing his versatility. Atlanta is 18-17 with Johnson in the lineup this season but 4-10 when he's inactive.