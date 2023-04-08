Johnson provided six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 20 minutes during Friday's 136-131 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

Johnson made the most of his limited minutes once again Friday, continuing to press his claims for more playing time. He has stepped things up over the past week, and there is certainly a case to be made for him starting over De'Andre Hunter. While this does fell unlikely, it is something to monitor not only for the remainder of this season but also heading into the 2023-24 campaign.