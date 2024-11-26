Johnson contributed 28 points (12-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 37 minutes during Monday's 129-119 loss to the Mavericks.

Johnson seems to have taken over Trae Young as the No. 1 option on offense for the Hawks, and the numbers back that up. The star forward, who's emerging as a reliable double-double, stat-filling machine every time he steps on the court, has posted five double-doubles and a triple-double across his last six appearances. He's averaging 21.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest in that six-game stretch.