Johnson tallied 28 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and four steals over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 141-138 win over the Thunder.

Johnson led Atlanta in scoring for the second straight game and had nearly one point per minute in Wednesday's win. He's provided a spark to the Hawks in his return from a 14-game absence due to a fractured wrist sustained Nov. 25. Johnson is averaging 19.5 points on 60.0 percent shooting, 11.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals over 32.4 minutes per game over his last four appearances.