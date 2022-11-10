Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Johnson "should be ready to go" ahead of Thursday's game versus the 76ers, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports.
After originally being listed as questionable due to right hamstring tightness, Johnson is on track to play against Philadelphia. Johnson is averaging 14.9 minutes per game this season.
