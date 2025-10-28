Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Likely to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (ankle) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Johnson is dealing with an ankle injury but is trending in the right direction to play. He's coming off an impressive performance in Monday's game against the Bulls, where he finished with 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 32 minutes.
