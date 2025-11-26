Johnson produced seven points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 132-113 loss to the Wizards.

Johnson saw the court for the least amount of time since Nov. 12, which was due to the insurmountable lead the Wizards built up in the second half. He also did not shoot the ball well at all, recording his fifth game of the season without making a three-pointer. Johnson will look to bounce back offensively Friday against the Cavaliers.