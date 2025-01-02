Johnson (shoulder) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Johnson won't play Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, and his next chance to play for the Hawks arrives during Friday's clash with the Lakers. The sharpshooting De'Andre Hunter has started only two games this season, but he'll be a candidate to slide into Atlanta's first unit against the Nuggets.
