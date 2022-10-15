Johnson logged 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's preseason game against the Pelicans.

Johnson had been limited earlier in the preseason due to an illness, which likely explains his heavy workload in Atlanta's final exhibition. The young forward looked sharp, knocking down a pair of triples while crashing the glass. Johnson figures to slot into a bench role behind John Collins and Justin Holiday when the regular season gets underway Wednesday against Houston.