Johnson supplied 19 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 assists, 11 rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 142-115 loss to the Pistons.

Johnson struggled with efficiency but still finished as Atlanta's second-leading scorer. The 23-year-old forward led the Hawks in assists and boards, matching the team-high mark in steals as well. Johnson already owns the franchise record for most triple-doubles in a single season and is now tied with Mookie Blaylock for the most total triple-doubles in franchise history. Johnson is the first Hawk to record three such outings in a row. He has logged four triple-doubles and two double-doubles over his last six outings.