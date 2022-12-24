Johnson produced two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across three minutes during Friday's 130-105 win over the Pistons.
Johnson seems to be almost completely out of the rotation at this point, now that John Collins has returned to the lineup (ankle). His three minutes of playing time Friday night marked a new season-low for the young backup.
