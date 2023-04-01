Johnson (hamstring) recorded six points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes in Friday's 124-107 loss to the Nets.

Playing for the first time since March 13 after missing seven straight games with a left hamstring strain, Johnson was plugged back into the rotation as the main backup for starting power forward John Collins. At 38-39 on the season following Friday's loss, the Hawks are virtually locked into the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament at this stage, which could prompt head coach Quin Snyder to rest key starters or limit their minutes over the final week of the season. If that's the case, Johnson could see an expanded role over the Hawks' final five games.