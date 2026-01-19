Johnson notched 28 points (11-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and one block in 40 minutes during Monday's 112-110 loss to Milwaukee.

The star forward is now up to 28 double-doubles through 41 appearances on the year, and he crossed the 15-rebound marker for the third time in 2025-26. Johnson has averaged 18.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 0.8 blocks in 35.5 minutes per tilt in his last eight games, shooting 45.0 percent from the field.