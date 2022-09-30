Johnson didn't practice Friday due to an illness and won't be able to travel with the team to Abu Dhabi for the Hawks' preseason opener, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Trent Forrest also missed practice due to an illness, but per Rowland, both players could eventually meet the team overseas if they clear their aliments before the preseason matchup against the Bucks on Oct. 6 in Abu Dhabi. Johnson appears in 22 games as a rookie and posted 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.5 minutes, but he's been rumored to be a bigger piece of Atlanta's rotation during the 2022-23 campaign.