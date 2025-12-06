Johnson supplied 21 points (9-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds, 16 assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Friday's 134-133 loss to the Nuggets.

Johnson stuffed the stat sheet and became the first Hawks player in franchise history to record a triple-double in a single half, albeit in a losing effort. The rising star tied his career high in rebounds and set a new one in assists while also finishing as the team's third-leading scorer. Friday's contest marked his third triple-double in just 21 regular-season games, matching Doc Rivers (1987-88) for the most in a single season in franchise history. Additionally, Johnson has now scored at least 20 points in four straight games and 16 times on the campaign.