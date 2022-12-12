Johnson finished Sunday's 123-122 overtime win over the Bulls with one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes.

With De'Andre Hunter (hip) returning to action Sunday, Johnson's four-game run in the starting five came to an end. He wasn't especially productive over that stretch, averaging 6.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.5 blocks in 27.3 minutes while shooting 40.7 percent from the field. Johnson saw a steep drop in playing time with the move to the bench, eliminating any short-term value he may have had in 12- or 14-team category leagues.