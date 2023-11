Johnson isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson will be replaced by Sadiq Bey in the starting lineup Wednesday. Johnson is averaging 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 29.5 minutes across his previous two bench appearances this season.