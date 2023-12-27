Johnson (wrist) tallied 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes Tuesday in the Hawks' 118-113 loss to the Bulls.

Before he had missed the Hawks' last 14 games with a fractured wrist, Johnson had overtaken Saddiq Bey in the starting five, but Atlanta had room for both players on the top unit Tuesday with De'Andre Hunter (knee) recently undergoing a procedure that will keep him out for at least the next two weeks. Johnson could have some ability to take on more minutes than he handled in his return, but the fantasy line he delivered Tuesday was still plenty useful. The 22-year-old is now averaging 14.1 points (on 59.1 percent shooting from the field), 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 three-pointers, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game over 15 appearances on the season, a level of production that makes him worth rostering in just about every format.